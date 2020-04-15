BCBulletin
Boston College Signs '20 Offensive Lineman Kevin Cline

A.J. Black

Boston College added a late signee to their 2020 class, with the addition of offensive lineman Kevin Cline

Cline, who is coming in on a full football scholarship, is a very intriguing recruit, especially this late in the cycle. He had major interest from Power Five schools before signing with the Eagles. The Boca Raton, Florida native claimed offers from FIU, FAU, Umass, Tulane and Harvard. He is listed as 6'7 347 pounds, but according to his graphic he has trimmed down a bit since that weigh in, now at around 327. 

While his offer list, and stars may not pop to the average viewer, Cline is still a major get for the Eagles. I have a source that says that he has an NFL ceiling, and could be an everyday starter for the Eagles. He has the frame and build to play tackle, and you can't teach size. 

Cline is the fourth offensive lineman in the Class of 2020 joining Ozzy Trapilo, Kevin Pyne and Dwayne Allick. That is an incredible group of offensive linemen for a single class, and all four could be projected starters at some point during their collegiate careers. Because of all this talent BC may look to take a smaller class of offensive linemen moving forward. Of course the program will be targeting local legacy Drew Kendall, but it wouldn't be surprised if offensive line is a position the staff only fills a few slots with in 2021. 

