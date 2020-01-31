BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Commit TJ Guy Receives Michigan Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College 2021 commit defensive end TJ Guy received an offer from the University of Michigan today

Guy from Mansfield, Massachusetts is consider a three star recruit from most of the services. He currently holds offers from Boston College, Syracuse and Pittsburgh. Earlier this mont BC Bulletin spoke with Guy about his plans and he had mentioned that he was still interested in Michigan and was hoping to visit the school at some point this year. 

Michigan and Boston College have had an interesting dynamic on the New England recruiting scene since Don Brown took over as defensive coordinator. Michigan has done a tremendous job of pulling recruits out of New England including Zak Zinter, Mike Sainristil, Luke Schoonmaker, Ben Mason, and Cornelius Johnson. Most recently they landed Kalel Mullings out of Milton, Massachusetts who looked to be Boston College bound until a late push by the Wolverines landed him.

But this hasn't been an all one sided affair, as Boston College famously was able to flip AJ Dillon from Michigan to Boston College. He went on to become the Eagles all time leading rusher and leader in touchdowns. The Eagles also have been linked to graduate transfer Tarik Black, a former four star wide receiver out of Connecticut who spent time with the Wolverines.

Clearly however, Steve Addazio's staff lost more battles with Michigan than they won. But it will be interesting to see how Jeff Hafley and his new staff manage the poaching of New England by the Wolverines. 

Follow BC Bulletin on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. And check out site publisher AJ Black on Twitter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: Recruiting Areas, New Offers, And More!

Where are the coaches heading?

A.J. Black

by

KeyesSouth3rd

Cole Anthony "Probably" Will Play Tomorrow Against Boston College

Big addition for the Tar Heels

A.J. Black

Jordan Nwora Scores 37 as #6 Louisville Downs Boston College 86-69

Big night for the Cardinals star as he downs the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Transfer Quarterback Phil Jurkovec Excited To Get Started With Boston College

Hear what the new quarterback had to say as he was introduced to reporters at BC

A.J. Black

Boston College vs. #6 Louisville: Preview and Predictions

Can the Eagles pull off another upset?

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College Women's Basketball Stuns #14 Florida State 65-56 In Big Road Win

Big wins for the Eagles, who stun #14 on the road

A.J. Black

Know Your Enemy: Previewing Louisville Basketball With Sam Draut

Get an insider's preview for tomorrow's game with Louisville

A.J. Black

Three Former Boston College Players Make XFL Rosters

Andre Williams, Ty Schwab and Ian Silberman make XFL rosters

A.J. Black

Baseball America Ranks Boston College 6th In ACC Atlantic

Eagles predicted near bottom of division

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From 2020 Quarterback Matthew Rueve

BC lands a commitment from a 2020 quarterback Matthew Rueve

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black