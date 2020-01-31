Boston College Commit TJ Guy Receives Michigan Offer

Boston College 2021 commit defensive end TJ Guy received an offer from the University of Michigan today

Guy from Mansfield, Massachusetts is consider a three star recruit from most of the services. He currently holds offers from Boston College, Syracuse and Pittsburgh. Earlier this mont BC Bulletin spoke with Guy about his plans and he had mentioned that he was still interested in Michigan and was hoping to visit the school at some point this year.

Michigan and Boston College have had an interesting dynamic on the New England recruiting scene since Don Brown took over as defensive coordinator. Michigan has done a tremendous job of pulling recruits out of New England including Zak Zinter, Mike Sainristil, Luke Schoonmaker, Ben Mason, and Cornelius Johnson. Most recently they landed Kalel Mullings out of Milton, Massachusetts who looked to be Boston College bound until a late push by the Wolverines landed him.

But this hasn't been an all one sided affair, as Boston College famously was able to flip AJ Dillon from Michigan to Boston College. He went on to become the Eagles all time leading rusher and leader in touchdowns. The Eagles also have been linked to graduate transfer Tarik Black, a former four star wide receiver out of Connecticut who spent time with the Wolverines.

Clearly however, Steve Addazio's staff lost more battles with Michigan than they won. But it will be interesting to see how Jeff Hafley and his new staff manage the poaching of New England by the Wolverines.

