Boston College Makes Top 8 For Georgia DE Ozzie Hoffler

A.J. Black

Georgia defensive end Ozzie Hoffler dropped his Top 8 on Tuesday afternoon:

Boston College made the list along with Kansas, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Temple, UCF, Wake Forest and Memphis. Hoffler is considered a three star by both RIvals and 247sports, and attends Woodward Academy. When BC Bulletin spoke with Hoffler back in early April he said that he was "very excited" because he knows the program has good football and great academics.

You can check out Ozzie's HUDL highlight film below. Watching his film you get a real sense that his speed, and length look to be incredible assets for the junior. He effortlessly gets past blocks from offensive linemen and uses his long but quick gait and arms to quickly attack the ball carrier. According to his Maxprep profile, he had 6.5 sacks and 49 tackles last season, meaning he has the skill sets that would be a welcome addition to an Eagles team that struggled to get to the quarterback in 2019.

Boston College has been in contact with numerous defensive ends as they try to add to their 2021 recruiting class. Earlier today the coaching staff tweeted out there was a new recruit that committed, and it looks to be on the defensive line. However, my sources say that the new recruit will be a defensive tackle.

We will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Ozzie Hoffler.

