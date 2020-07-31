BCBulletin
Boston College Makes Top 7 For Top '21 WR Jalil Farooq

A.J. Black

Thursday night class of 2021 wide receiver Jalil Farooq (Upper Marlboro, MD) released his top seven schools, which included Boston College.

Joining the Eagles in his trimmed down list are Alabama, West Virginia, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, and Oklahoma.

Looking at Farooq's list, it wouldn't be unreasonable to think that the Eagles have only a small chance of landing the wide receiver. However he is being pursued by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who has an excellent track record in the DMV area. Recently, Rahim landed Clinton Burton Jr, a four star cornerback with a similar offer list, who committed to the Eagles after flipping from Florida. 

Boston College also recently was the lone P5 school to offer Farooq's teammate Ty Woodley a '21 cornerback.

But it does look the Eagles have a lot of room to make up. Per Parker Thune of All Sooners, Oklahoma seems to be one of the leading candidates, thanks to top quarterback commit Caleb Williams.

“It’s kind of been the same even before [Williams] committed," said Farooq. "They’ve always been communicating with me. I can tell it’s real there, I just want to experience it as much as I can, whenever I can. Caleb is definitely a plus for me; we’re good friends.”

Can the Eagles close the gap? We will have to wait until September 27th to get an answer. 

