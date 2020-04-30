Boston College Makes Top Seven For 2021 Safety Jordan Lovett

The Boston College football program made the top seven for Class of 2021 safety Jordan Lovett, the recruit announced Wednesday night on Twitter.

Lovett is from North Hardin High School in Radcliff, Kentucky. Kentucky, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Louisville, Georgia Tech and Missouri also made the cut. A three-star prospect, he is the No. 6 player in the state of Kentucky and a Top 50 safety in the Class of 2021 according to Rivals. As we have mentioned on BC Bulletin countless times, Hafley's staff continues to make good progress with recruits from areas of the country that Boston College typically does not focus on.

The Eagles have been making a concerted effort on beefing up the secondary in this recruiting class. The six-foot-two, 195-pound free safety is a ball hawk with some really eye popping traits. According to the recruit, and his HUDL page, he led the country last year with 15 interceptions. He has all the instincts that make a good safety, he watches the quarterbacks eyes, and can break on a play extremely quickly. He also can showcases great closing speed which allow him to break up plays even if he needs to catch up to the wide receiver. These are all instincts that are hard to teach, and will suit him well at the collegiate level. He also has good size, which is something that is important in a Jeff Hafley secondary.

While Boston College is in the Top 7, both recruiting services still show they have a lot of work to do. Rivals and 247sports both project Lovett to Kentucky. Even if Lovett does verbal to Kentucky, that shouldn't be the end of this recruiting battle. When campuses re-open, he probably will want to look at his top schools. Would a trip to Chestnut Hill really open his eyes? Stay tuned.

