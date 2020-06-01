BCBulletin
Linebacker Trevin Wallace Cites "Great Relationship" with Boston College Coaches

A.J. Black

Boston College's new staff offered Trevin Wallace, a linebacker out of Jessup, Georgia. The 2021 Wayne County recruit is not currently ranked on 247sports.com but has a solid offer sheet that includes BC, Auburn, Illinois and NC State. Wallace spoke to BC Bulletin about his recruitment and where the Eagles stand in the process. 

Wallace was impressed with Boston College and spoke extensively about the coaches. When asked what stood out about the Eagles he said "The coaches, hands down it is the coaches". He further elaborated what stood out about the staff, "they are family oriented" Wallace explained. "They are very cool and great people to get to know." And a piece of Boston College was clear to him "they are real big on education."

Linebackers coach Sean Duggan is Wallace's head recruiter. The coach has formed a great relationship according to the junior. "Our relationship is like we have known each other for years. Coach Duggan is a great guy."

Watching Wallace's tape, the biggest strength that pops off his film is his athleticism. He can just get all over the field, which should translate to a very effective collegiate linebacker. Good size at 6'2 225, he may be a bit raw, and will need to develop at his position, but with that kind of speed and mobility, his upside is really high. When asked what three words his coach would use to describe him Wallace said "a leader", "humble" and "hard worker".

Boston College is in good shape with the junior, as he listed them in his top three. "Illinois, NC State, and Boston College" he explained. It could be a big week for Wallace as he plans on doing a virtual visit with the Eagles this week. He doesn't have a set date for a decision but says it will be soon. 

