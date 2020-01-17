BCMaven
Boston College Football Opens Recruiting Period On Trail In New England

A.J. Black

The "dead period" for recruiting ended last night, meaning coaches can now have face to face contact with recruits again. The new Boston College coaching staff wasted no time, getting to local high schools early this morning. According to a source the focus on these early trip is New England, and multiple tweets confirm this:

Vince Oghobaase, who was officially named the defensive line coach yesterday, is off recruiting in Rhode Island. Based on some of the recruiting databases, it would be a safe bet that he is talking to defensive end Jason Onye, a three star defensive end at Bishop Hendricken, the same school Kwity Paye of Michigan played at. The top ranked recruit in RI, Onye is highly sought after with offers from Penn State, Michigan, Duke and UConn. 

Willey is the head coach at BB&N, one of the premier private schools in Massachusetts. Running backs coach Richie Gunnell is at the school, one that has two intriguing recruits coming down the pipeline. This year they have three star offensive guard Nathan Roach, who only has a handful of offers but certainly looks like his recruitment could heat up at any point. The other recruit is 2022 inside linebacker Tyler Martin, a four star linebacker who already has an impressive offer list including Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia and Virginia Tech. 

The previous administration under Steve Addazio wanted to put an emphasis on building a fence around New England with mixed results. While local recruits like AJ Dillon, Chris Lindstrom and Finn Dirstine stayed local, they were unable to keep many of the blue chips recruits in New England. While some of these kids will always go to bigger programs or want to get away from home, the next step for Boston College would be improving the rate in which these recruits stay and play in Chestnut Hill. 

