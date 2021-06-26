'22 RB Cam Barfield Commits to Boston College

The Eagles continue to build their backfield, with the third running back in the Class of 2022

Boston College continued their hot streak on Friday evening as '22 Bishop Gorman (NV) running back Cam Barfield pledged to the Eagles.

Barfield, a 5-9, 185 pound running back, is a three star recruit according to 247sports.com. He chose the Eagles over San Diego State, Utah, Arizona State, Utah State, Air Force, UNLV and Yale. He took one other visit, to SDSU earlier this month. He chose the Eagles after visiting BC over the past weekend.

He tweeted out his decision.

"To start things off I want to thank God for giving me countless blessings, opportunities, and giving me the the ability to play football. I would like to thank my family, without them I wouldn't be the person and young man I am today and I am forever thankful for the sacrificies they made to put in me in the position I am in right now. I'd also like to give a thanks to all the schools and coaches that have been recruiting me and shown so much love throughout the recruiting process. I want to thank Bishop Gorman HS and all my coaches and teammates for pushing me every day on and off the field to be the best person and player I can truly be. Last but not least, a huge thank you to the BC program, coach Hafley, coach Gunnell, coach Cignetti, coach Sullivan and the rest of the staff for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to chase my dream of playing at the highest level. With that being said, I am committed to Boston College."

Barfield is the third running back to commit to the Eagles in the Class of '22. CJ Clinkscales a back out of Buford (GA), and Alex Broome out of Nashville (TN) both have pledged to Jeff Hafley's staff. This is an impressive get for the Eagles as Bishop Gorman is a national powerhouse in high school football. Barfield would be the lone player on the roster from the state of Nevada.

With the addition of Barfield, Boston College now have 17 committed players, and are ranked second in the ACC and 11th in the country.