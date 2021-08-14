CB Cam Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech

Eagles lose out on one of their remaining targets, where do they go from here?

St. Frances Academy (MD) defensive back Cam Johnson has made his decision announcing his commitment to the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. His decision was reported by multiple 247sports.com reporters.

Johnson, a four star defensive back, was one of a handful of remaining targets for Boston College. He held offers from multiple programs such as Maryland, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, and Penn State. By the end it was a battle between the Hokies and Eagles, Johnson visited both programs, with VT coming out on top.

St. Frances Academy has become a hot bed for Boston College recruiting under Jeff Hafley and his assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Last season the Eagles landed star recruit Clinton Burton Jr, while this season they have Jamal Hood and Jude Bowry currently committed. SFA is considered one of the top football high school programs in the east.

Boston College currently has two cornerbacks committed, with Hood and Amari Jackson both pledged. Late in the spring Sione Hala from St. John Bosco Prep in California pledged to the Eagle, but he looks to play more of the safety-linebacker. The Eagles could always try to work on getting Johnson to flip at some point during the season, or they could move on to a target like Zilan Williams from DeMatha Catholic in Maryland.

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to jointoday!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin