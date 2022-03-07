Boston College Makes Top Four For '23 DB Cameron Calhoun

The Eagles are in good shape for the sought after recruit

Boston College made the cut for Cincinnati Winton Woods (OH) defensive back Cameron Calhoun. West Virginia, Kentucky & Georgia Tech rounded out his list.

Calhoun is an intriguing defensive back, with very good length at 6-2. He's been busy with visits as well, visiting Georgia Tech this past week, and also reportedly checking out West Virginia and Kentucky (October). The three star recruit was offered by linebackers coach Sean Duggan of Boston College back in December, and with the Eagles in his final four, a visit could be coming soon.

Cameron Calhoun visited Georgia Tech on March 3

Woods is a dynamic cornerback, who had nine interceptions during his junior year, while helping his team win a state title. Boston College has also offered Calhoun's teammate Jermaine Matthews, a 6-0 defensive back out of the Class of 2023. Matthews like Calhoun is seriously considering Kentucky.

Boston College currently has four commitments for the Class of 2023. Recently the Eagles landed a commitment from Texas quarterback Jacobe Robinson. In addition, they have a trio of Catholic Memorial (MA) commitments, in Boubacar Traore (DT), Jaeden Skeete, and Datrell Jones (RB). The last two weeks has been quiet for BC visitors because of spring break, but expect a busier middle to end of March as football will resume practice.

Calhoun visited Kentucky in October

