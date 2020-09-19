'21 LB Casey Phinney Commits to Boston College

Boston College added to their Class of '21 recruiting class today as linebacker Casey Phinney committed to the Eagles. The Noble and Greenough senior announced his decision on Twitter.

Phinney wasn't on BC's radar during the early parts of his recruitment, but it seems that the school really liked what they saw in his newest tape and pushed to keep him close. He only received his Eagles offer recently. He also had offers from UMass, Army and many of the Ivy League schools. He was also part of SI All American's Top 1000 players, and we will share his scouting report with you soon.

In terms of a player, Phinney is that old school type of linebacker. He's a big burly backer who can play physical at all levels, and will be a nice compliment to a speedier linebacker like Trevin Wallace.

This was a big deal for a couple of reasons. First, the Eagles flipped Phinney from Michigan who landed him earlier in the spring. Landing Phinney adds another local player, which is important if Jeff Hafley wants to improve his efforts in Massachusetts. Secondly, Phinney is teammates and reportedly close with four star offensive line Drew Kendall. Not sure if landing the linebacker will make a difference in Kendall's recruitment, but it is worth adding Phinney for this reason and because of his improved film.

Phinney is the 21st commitment for the Class of 2021, and only the second from Massachusetts joining Owen McGowan.

