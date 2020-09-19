SI.com
BCBulletin
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockey
Search

'21 LB Casey Phinney Commits to Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College added to their Class of '21 recruiting class today as linebacker Casey Phinney committed to the Eagles. The Noble and Greenough senior announced his decision on Twitter.

Phinney wasn't on BC's radar during the early parts of his recruitment, but it seems that the school really liked what they saw in his newest tape and pushed to keep him close. He only received his Eagles offer recently. He also had offers from UMass, Army and many of the Ivy League schools. He was also part of SI All American's Top 1000 players, and we will share his scouting report with you soon.

In terms of a player, Phinney is that old school type of linebacker. He's a big burly backer who can play physical at all levels, and will be a nice compliment to a speedier linebacker like Trevin Wallace. 

This was a big deal for a couple of reasons. First, the Eagles flipped Phinney from Michigan who landed him earlier in the spring. Landing Phinney adds another local player, which is important if Jeff Hafley wants to improve his efforts in Massachusetts. Secondly, Phinney is teammates and reportedly close with four star offensive line Drew Kendall. Not sure if landing the linebacker will make a difference in Kendall's recruitment, but it is worth adding Phinney for this reason and because of his improved film. 

Phinney is the 21st commitment for the Class of 2021, and only the second from Massachusetts joining Owen McGowan. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.

THANKS FOR READING BC BULLETIN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Glad that his film looked good! Really looks like what you think of when you think of a classic linebacker.

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College vs. Duke: Final Thoughts & Predictions

A final look at this weekend's game along with a prediction

A.J. Black

by

rcmbc81

Game Day Thread: Boston College vs. Duke (12PM, RSN)

Our live analysis of today's game, with insight and discussion

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Four Star Safety Daymon David Set to Announce Today

The star has long been courted by the Eagles, but odds are not looking good going into his decision

A.J. Black

Prized '21 Safety Daymon David Commits to Oregon

The Eagles lose out on one of their biggest targets as he heads to Eugene.

A.J. Black

by

Eagles2007

Boston College vs. Duke: How To Watch

Boston College plays Duke on Saturday in North Carolina, here are all the details to get you set up to watch.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College Names Phil Jurkovec Starting Quarterback

The Eagles have their starting quarterback and it is the former Notre Dame transfer.

A.J. Black

Five Questions That Must Be Answered by Boston College's Offense

A look at what the Eagles have to do this weekend against the Blue Devils

A.J. Black

Boston College Football Roundtable: Previewing The Duke Game

An in-depth look at the biggest topics facing the team by the insiders who cover the team.

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan

Boston College Football Predictions For 2020 Season

The site has given all the in-depth analysis up to this point, now let's look at the season predictions from an insider's perspective.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Previewing Duke with Shawn Krest of Blue Devil Country

A look at Saturday's game with an insider who knows the team

A.J. Black

by

FlatbreadsFan