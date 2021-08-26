'22 Guard Chas Kelley Sets Boston College Visit

Could the Eagles be in good shape for the guard?

Chas Kelley, a 6-5, shooting guard from the Phelps School in Pennsylvania has locked in his Boston College visit. According to multiple reports, Kelley will head to Chestnut Hill from September 7-9. He will also visit DePaul and Butler, and has already visited George Mason.

In addition to his visit date, Kelley announced his Top Six which included the Eagles, Bulldogs, Rutgers, DePaul, Ohio and George Mason. Not currently ranked by 247sports.com, Kelley said the following to Adam Zagoria about his relationship with Boston College.

“Boston College offers the perfect balance between education and basketball. Coach [Earl] Grant and staff have really embraced every aspect of who I am as a person and a player. New staff, new facilities, and the opportunity to play in the ACC is exciting to me. It won’t be easy to come from the bottom of the ACC, but I’ve been an underdog my whole life.”

Boston College currently does not have a commitment in the Class of '22.

