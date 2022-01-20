'24 ATH Christian Zamor Ready To "Pour His Heart" into BC Football

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

On Tuesday, Boston College landed their first commitment of the '24 class, Christian Zamor a local athlete from Everett, MA. The younger brother of upcoming Eagles freshman Ismael Zamor, he spoke with BC Bulletin shortly after his commitment.

Even though he is only a sophomore, Zamor knew that Chestnut Hill was the right place to attend college. "I chose BC because of advice that I received from people that I love," he explained. Like many other athletes the blend of athletics and academics were crucial in his decision. "I feel that BC will be the place that helps me to get to the person and place that I want to be in life. I also feel that BC is a great fit for me as an athlete and look forward to pouring my heart into the school."

Christian and Ismael have pushed each other at home and on the gridiron. The younger brother has said in the past that he wanted to play together with his brother at the collegiate level. "I look forward to it. We started off competing at home, so it’s only right we continue that brotherly competition at the next level." The younger brother will get that chance, as he projects to be a safety, while Ismael will be a wide receiver. "It’ll be iron sharpening iron as we go at it in practice and continue to push each other towards greatness."

Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley continues to make a concerted effort to land local recruits that fit his system. For 2023, BC has three commitments, all from Massachusetts, and Zamor gives the Eagles one of the most coveted local '24 recruits. Playing close to home was part of Zamor's important decision. "Staying local is a great blessing. My family is not too far away and it’s not too far of a drive for the people in my home city to come out and support," he explained. "There’s no place like home."

At 6-2, Zamor has the size to be a physical safety, something the coaching staff envisions as well, but could move him up closer to the line, similar to what the staff is doing with Jaiden Woodbey. "Coach expects that I’ll be helping the team out at the strong safety position," Zamor concluded. "I look to be a hybrid defensive player that is versatile in my abilities as a defensive back."