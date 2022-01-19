'24 ATH Christian Zamor Commits to Boston College

Eagles get their first commitment for the Class of '24, and it's a familiar local name

Boston College landed their first '24 recruit as athlete Christian Zamor, Everett (MA) announced on Twitter that he is committing to the Eagles.

Zamor's older brother Ismael, a '23 WR committed to the Eagles, and hinted at Christian's decision on Sunday on Twitter.

At 6-2, the younger sibling could play either defensive back or wide receiver. According to a tweet by Tyler Calvaruso of 247sports.com, it appears that the Hafley told him "Coach expects that I'll be helping the team out at the strong safety position. His comparison to the role I'll be playing is to Kam Chancellor."

This is the first commitment for the Class of '24, and certainly not one that is a surprise. But this commitment again showcases head coach Jeff Hafley's focus on recruiting the New England area, and landing commitments that fit what the Eagles are trying to build. The Eagles have three commitments for the Class of '23, a trio of classmates from Catholic Memorial (Boubcar Traore, Jaeden Skeete and Datrell Jones).

Stay tuned for further updates on Boston College football recruiting.

