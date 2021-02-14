Boston College "Sticks Out" to '22 Georgia Athlete C.J. Clinkscales

Boston College football made a new offer late this week, as '22 Buford (GA) athlete C.J. Clinkscales announced on Twitter:

Clinkscales, does not have a rating yet on 247sports.com, and holds offers from Colorado, West Virginia and a variety of group of five schools. BC has another offer out at Buford HS, also offering VJ Payne. Shortly after receiving his offer, the 5'9 athlete spoke with BC Bulletin about his relationship with the Eagles and more.

Read More: Boston College Offers Georgia Safety VJ Payne

The relationship between the Eagles and Clinkscales started with a conversation with running back coach Richie Gunnell. "He told me a few days ago that he liked my film and he was going to show it to the staff, and he called me today and said they liked my film and wanted to make an offer," he explained. The next step in the recruitment is a conversation with Jeff Hafley, which according to Clinkscales will happen on Monday.

"Boston College sticks out," he told BC Bulletin. "I’ve been watching BC for years since we see a lot of ACC coverage (in Georgia). They’re real solid. I remember watching Matt Ryan when I was real young and seeing the energy of the games."

The history of the Eagles clearly has stood out to the explosive athlete. But the current state of the program has caught his eye as well. "I think BC has a a very solid football program. The played some good teams really tough this season," Clinkscales explained. "I also like that BC is one of the top academic schools in the country."

Boston College clearly has stood out for Clinkscales, who is looking to learn more about the program. "Right now it’s important for me to get on campus of a lot of schools to get good feel of everything."

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the recruitment of CJ Clinkscales

