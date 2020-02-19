2021 Tight End CJ Dippre "Honored" By New Offer From Boston College

Boston College has been in the process of re-evaluating Class of 2021 recruits to determine who still fits in new head coach Jeff Hafley's program. The new staff has honored all commitments, but reset old offers, instead telling recruits that they need to be offered from Hafley and his staff in order to commit. Today, one such recruit, CJ Dippre a tight end from Pennsylvania got his new offer from Steve Shimko and the Boston College staff.

Addazio and his staff offered Dippre last year, while Hafley's staff met up with him recently and offered this evening. When asked how he felt about being offered twice by Boston College, Dippre said he was "excited and honored".

Dippre from Lakeland HS in Jermyn, PA is considered a three star by 247 Sports. He is the top rated tight end in the state, and fourteenth overall in Pennsylvania. The 6'5, 245 Dippre also has offers from Syracuse, Pittsburgh, Virginia, UConn, Temple and a handful of other Group of Six programs.

While listed on most recruiting database as an athlete, Dippre says that he is being recruited as a tight end. He has played quarterback, defensive end and tight end in high school. Last year Dippre visited Boston College, with Steve Addazio and his staff. According to the recruit he plans to visit again in March, possibly the weekend of March 21st. He has already also visited Syracuse, UConn, Temple and Virginia.

Dippre talked to BC Bulletin about what attracts him to Boston College, "BC is a beautiful college and is very high on academics, and is just all around , I have a feeling it's a great place to be."