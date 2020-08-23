SI.com
Clinton Burton Jr. Makes SI All American's Top 10 CB's in Class of '21

A.J. Black

When Boston College flipped St. Frances Academy cornerback Clinton Burton Jr. last month it was a big deal. Not only did the Eagles snag the four star corner away from a powerhouse program like Florida, but they also held off programs like Alabama, Michigan and Clemson in landing him. Burton was a huge statement for the new staff, as they look to shed the widely held belief that BC can't be a school that can attract elite recruits.

This week, SI All American, Sports Illustrated's recruiting site named Clinton Burton Jr. one of their Top 10 cornerbacks in the class. The Maryland native was ranked the 10th best cornerback. He made the list along with recruits committed to Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas, and a few considering LSU/Alabama and Clemson. 

Here is what the analysts at SIAA had to say about the rising senior:

Burton has the physique to be able to add mass to his 170-pound frame in college. He’s a tough prospect who’s a good all around football player. The Maryland native has good peripheral vision, illustrated by his ability to react to sluggo concepts with a quick speed turn from off-alignments and recover well. Burton is more than willing to press at the line with impressive physicality and has the speed to refuse to be stacked on vertical routes. He will leverage in the run game from the perimeter and arrive at collision points with some thump to shock runners. Whether on the perimeter or inside as a nickel, Burton should develop into a primary defensive contributor at Boston College.

SIAA has been revealing their superlatives over the past few weeks. If any additional Boston College commits or targets makes their lists, BC Bulletin will be sure to break it down.

