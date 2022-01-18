Boston College Catches Eye of '23 ATH Colton Hood

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount! And with your subscription you will get access to our Discord Channel, and our PREMIUM BOARDS for even more breaking news, and BC discussion. Become part of the fastest growing community of BC fans!

Boston College made a new offer late last week, as the staff offered '23 ATH Colton Hood out of Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia. The 6-1 defensive back is rated a three star recruit (87), the number 50 defensive back and 47th ranked recruit in Georgia based off the 247sports.com rating service. Hood attends the same school as '22 Boston College signee DB Amari Jackson.

Hood spoke with BC Bulletin about his offer. "I talked to the defensive coordinator (Tem Lukabu)," he explained. "He just said I was a great ball hawk and that he offered one of my teammates." His teammate he is referring to is fellow defensive back RJ Johnson, also a three star 2023 recruit.

Coming from a southern state, some recruits are still learning abut Boston College. Hood has a good grasp on the program. "They are a really good A ACC team and have a really good school academically so it’s definitely a possibility to me." Hood is building up an impressive offer list and holds offers from Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU and Kansas State.

Boston College has been in contact frequently with Hood, according to the recruit. "They've been talking to me since November." He has high aspirations for his future, with a career in the NFL a hope. The school he is looking for is "Somewhere where I can get the best coaching and what would be the best fit for me to reach my ultimate goal the Hall of Fame."

Colton Hood says that he is planning on visiting Boston College when the time is right.

