Boston College Basketball Offers '22 Guard Dasean Lecque

A.J. Black

Boston College basketball was busy on the recruiting trail this week, offering '22 point guard Dasean Lecque out of Phoenix, Arizona

Lecque, who is originally from New Jersey is a big time recruit. Currently he is ranked a four star by 247sports, and is ranked the #13 point guard in the country, #62 nationally, and #3 player in Arizona for the Class of 2022. He currently does not have any offers however. His older brother Jalen Lecque played a post season year at Brewster Academy before going straight to the pros where he was signed by the Phoenix Suns. 

This is a major recruit to get involved with for the Eagles, and most likely one that will have his offer sheet blow up soon. It could be advantageous for Jim Christian's squad to get in early with him, as many recruits weigh that in their decision. One position that BC's staff has done well recruiting in has been the guard position, bringing in Jerome Robinson, Ky Bowman, Jay Heath and Wynston Tabbs. However, it is important to note that all four of those players those guards were three stars, and probably won't be as highly recruited as Lecque who still has almost two years left before he has to sign. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Dasean Lecque. 

