2021 Athlete Deion Burks "Very Happy" with Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College football has a new offer out today, as athlete Deion Burks of Belleville, Michigan announced on Twitter:

Burks is a 2021 three star athlete/wide receiver, who plays both in the slot and as an outside stretch wide receiver. Listed as an athlete on multiple recruiting services, Burks plays both sides of the ball, as his high school team used him as a defensive back as well. He currently is a hot commodity in the recruiting world holding offers from Purdue, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Rutgers, Temple and a variety of MAC programs. 247sports has their Crystal Ball prediction showing Purdue at this time. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Burks about his Boston College offer, which he said he was "very happy" to receive. The 5'10 athlete was impressed by the Eagles, who he said "A Boston College education interests me a lot" adding "they are a big academic school who play in the ACC". 

The high school junior plans on taking a visit to the Heights as soon as the COVID-19 outbreak slows down. Head coach Jeff Hafley stuck out to him, and his youth stuck out to Burks " he's one of the youngest head coach in the game", he told BC Bulletin. He has also been in touch with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey, who he explained "seemed cool".  

Burks is still going with the flow with his recruitment. "Don’t really have a timeline on my decision yet just been kinda going with time." he explained to us. He doesn't have a Top 5 or a favorite yet amongst all the school he's heard from. We will keep you up to date on any recruiting news on Deion Burks. 

