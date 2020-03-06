BCBulletin
Boston College Recruiting: Get To Know '21 Defensive End Derek Wilkins

A.J. Black

One position the new Boston College staff has been offering frequently is at defensive end. Clearly the new staff wants to beef up the depth at this position, and find players that fit their scheme. Earlier this week we spoke with fellow defensive end Arden Walker about his recruitment. Today we are going to look at Derek Wilkins, a highly sought after defensive end from California. 

Wilkins is a 4 star recruit (according to 247 sports), with a long list of offers that include Arizona State, Stanford, California, USC, Kansas, Michigan, Mississippi State, Northwestern, Oregon, UCLA, Washington State amongst others. According to his recruiting profile on 247 he is considered the 21st rated defensive end in the entire country, and 29th rated recruit in California. Last season at Santa Margarita High School, Wilkins had seventy six tackles, seven sacks and four forced fumbles

BC Bulletin chatted with Wilkins about his recruitment, what he thinks about Boston College, a potential visit and more. 

With Wilkins being so highly recruited, he still is evaluating his options. He has yet to name a Top 5 or 7, but thinks highly of Boston College. "I feel like Boston College is a great school with a great football program", he told BC Bulletin, "and you can’t beat that". While he hasn't named specific schools, Wilkins was able to articulate what he was looking for in a football program "What I like about my top schools is that they are both athletically and academically good."

Defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase has been in contact with Wilkins, and was the coach who originally offered the junior, who said he was really "excited" about the offer.  The 6'4 250 pounder will be visiting Boston College the final week in March, and would like to make his decision in September or October. For a program in need of playmakers on the defensive line, Wilkins clearly would fit that mold.

Wilkins will be visiting Stanford this weekend, has already visited USC and has a bunch of other visits in the works. 

We will keep you up to date on any news on the recruitment of Derek Wilkins. 

