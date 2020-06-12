'22 Offensive Lineman Desaun Williams "Hears Nothing But Good Things" About Boston College

Boston College continues to recruit the DMV area hard, this time offering Desaun Williams a '22 offensive lineman out of Life Christian Academy in Virginia

Williams, a 6'4 290lb offensive guard has already racked up a series of solid offers including Baylor, Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia and West Virginia. According to 247sports.com he is ranked a three star recruit, and the twelfth ranked offensive guard in the Class of 2022.

BC Bulletin spoke with Williams about his offer, and where the Eagles stand in his recruitment.

Because he is only a sophomore, Williams coaches spoke with the Boston College staff but he it was all positive. "I heard nothing but good things when my coach came back and told me what the Boston College coaches said about me." Williams got the opportunity to get his offer from his coaches and he described the moment "It felt good to get the offer, it’s always a blessing to get an opportunity to play ball!"

Williams talked about what he is looking for in a program. "Looking for one love! No favoritism, everybody is treated equally..one big family. My home away from home." Programs that have stuck out to Williams include UVA, Ohio State and Penn State, all of whom have reportedly been in contact with his coach. However he seems interested in the Eagles as he does plan on visiting Boston College when it is safe to do so.

Watching his film you can see why Williams is already getting attention from some of the big Power 5 programs. He is only a sophomore, but has the size of a college offensive lineman, and has the power to back it. He is incredibly physical, and overpowering, and even though he is only in his second year of playing at the high school level looks ready to take that next step.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Desaun Williams.

