BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

'22 Offensive Lineman Desaun Williams "Hears Nothing But Good Things" About Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College continues to recruit the DMV area hard, this time offering Desaun Williams a '22 offensive lineman out of Life Christian Academy in Virginia

Williams, a 6'4 290lb offensive guard has already racked up a series of solid offers including Baylor, Boston College, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Virginia and West Virginia. According to 247sports.com he is ranked a three star recruit, and the twelfth ranked offensive guard in the Class of 2022. 

BC Bulletin spoke with Williams about his offer, and where the Eagles stand in his recruitment. 

Because he is only a sophomore, Williams coaches spoke with the Boston College staff but he it was all positive. "I heard nothing but good things when my coach came back and told me what the Boston College coaches said about me."  Williams got the opportunity to get his offer from his coaches and he described the moment "It felt good to get the offer, it’s always a blessing to get an opportunity to play ball!"

Williams talked about what he is looking for in a program. "Looking for one love! No favoritism, everybody is treated equally..one big family. My home away from home."  Programs that have stuck out to Williams include UVA, Ohio State and Penn State, all of whom have reportedly been in contact with his coach.  However he seems interested in the Eagles as he does plan on visiting Boston College when it is safe to do so. 

Watching his film you can see why Williams is already getting attention from some of the big Power 5 programs. He is only a sophomore, but has the size of a college offensive lineman, and has the power to back it. He is incredibly physical, and overpowering, and even though he is only in his second year of playing at the high school level looks ready to take that next step. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news around Desaun Williams. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Out of Uncertainty Comes Opportunity for Liam Izyk

The former Alabama-Huntsville forward transferred to Boston College last month.

jbiagioni16

by

Riderbc20

20 on '20: Boston College's Deepest Position Group

The start of our new post series features a group on the side of the ball that needs help the most.

A.J. Black

Boston College "Near The Top of My List" For '21 TE Jake Renda

The Eagles are in good shape with a tight end from IMG Academy, who could see his recruitment explode soon.

A.J. Black

by

Riderbc20

Eight Eagles Make Athlon Sports Preseason All ACC Team

The Eagles were all over the Athlon preseason team, including the offensive line who had four members honored.

A.J. Black

NCAA Makes Steps For Return. What Does This Mean For Boston College?

NCAA football is working on a return what would that look like and how would it work in Boston.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Top 10 Breakout Eagles: No. 1 Offensive Lineman Zion Johnson

A transfer who exploded in the second half of 2019, Zion Johnson is set to have a huge year for the Eagles.

A.J. Black

Linebacker Trevin Wallace Is A Real Steal For Boston College

The Eagles landed Trevin Wallace, a recruit with no stars. But digging deeper you can find a recruit who has all the tools to be one of the best recruits in this class.

A.J. Black

'21 Athlete Jonas Sanker Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their second commitment of the day, as athlete Jonas Sanker from Virginia pledged to the Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 LB Trevin Wallace

The Eagles landed another commitment, this time a linebacker from Georgia.

A.J. Black

ESPN Update on FPI Season Prediction for Boston College

ESPN's game predictor has BC going anywhere from 5-7 to 7-5 next year. We look at how they split up the games.

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black