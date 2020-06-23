BCBulletin
Boston College the Latest Offer For Impressive '22 Linebacker Devon Irving

A.J. Black

Boston College was busy last week with offers to new recruits in the Class of 2022. One of their latest offers went to Devon Irving, a linebacker from Union City, Georgia. 

Irving, an outside linebacker is currently not rated by 247sports (not uncommon for Class of '22 recruits), and has offers from the Eagles, Duke and East Carolina. The Hapeville Charter sophomore spoke with BC Bulletin about his recruitment, and his most recent offer from the Eagles. 

Like many of the most recent offers, Irving's conversation was with linebacker coach Sean Duggan. The relationship started with a phone call between BC and his coach Winston Gordon according to Irving. The school offered Irving before he even had a chance to talk with the school according to the recruit. After his offer he spoke with Duggan who told him, "he said the defense they run is easy and he want his players to fly around and that’s what I display on my film." 

Irving had a good feeling about Boston College after his offer and talk with the school. "It sound like it would be a nice place to spend 3-4 years because of the bond that is said to happen between coaches and players." he told BC Bulletin. The linebacker is looking for a school that feels like home, and it appears that Boston College might fit that bill. 

Irving's film showcases a sophomore who has great vision as a linebacker. His highlights are filled with examples of Irving shooting the gap incredibly well, with good speed, avoiding blockers and blowing up plays. This great vision is something that is more instinctual than something taught, and gives a preview of a younger player that is learning the game quickly and will grow into a playmaker on the field. 

Irving mentioned that he would like to visit Boston College when it is safe to do so. BC Bulletin will continue to provide updates on the recruitment of Devon Irving. 

Recruiting

