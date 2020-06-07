'21 Defensive End Donovan Ezeiruaku Commits to Boston College

Boston College added another defensive lineman on Sunday, as Williamstown HS (New Jersey) defensive Donovan Ezeiruaku committed to the Eagles

Ezeiraku, does not have a rating yet on 247sports and is a three star on Rivals, and currently has offers from Vanderbilt, Temple, Northern Illinois and a variety of midlevel and Ivy League programs. I've also heard that he has a good relationship with current commits Jalen Cheek and Xavier Coleman, both out of the Garden State. While his offer sheet may not jump out, this is the kind of player that would have seen prospective teams interest explode if there were camps this summer.

When BC Bulletin spoke with the recruit after he received his offer he said that he had a "must have" list that included the ability to play early or redshirt, strong academics, a family environment (feeling loved by the coaches), state of the art facilities, being prepared for life and the NFL, internships, and location. Clearly Boston College checked all those boxes.

He also praised the coaches "it is evident that this is an experienced crew and they could definitely prepare me for the next level."

Watching his film, Ezeiraku He sheds blocks very well, has good athleticism and ball awareness and is an excellent physical tackler. In high school he played all over the field either with his in the ground as a defensive end, or as an outside linebacker. Having that kind of versatility will be a great asset for a defensive minded coach like Jeff Hafley and his staff.

Donovan Ezeiraku is the third defensive end in the Class of 2021 joining Neto Okpala and Andre Porter. Don't be surprised if the Eagles continue to add more DL in this class. This is clearly a position of emphasis in 2021.

