Boston College Target Spotlight: OG Drew Kendall

Boston College has had a rich history of offensive linemen that not only have had great college careers, but also lengthy NFL careers as well. In the mid 90's, one of the biggest success story was two time Big East All-Conference team selection Pete Kendall. The Braintree native left BC to become a first round draft pick in the 1996 NFL Draft. From there he went on to have a thirteen year career in the NFL where he started 188 games at offensive guard for teams such as the Washington Redskins, Seattle Seahawks and New York Jets.

Now it's his son Drew's turn for the spotlight. A junior at Noble and Greenough in Boston, Kendall is one of the most highly sought after offensive linemen in the country. He sits at an elite level for a college football recruit, rated by Rivals as a four star, the #63 recruit in the country, #3 offensive guard and top recruit in Massachusetts.

Kendall's offer list is what you would expect for a recruit of his level. Currently he holds offers from Michigan, Nebraska, Virginia, West Virginia, Duke, Syracuse and Vanderbilt along with schools like Dartmouth and UMas.

BC Bulletin spoke with Kendall about his recruitment, his father's legacy and what Boston College means to him.

For Drew, Boston College has been a special place for his family as both his mother and father graduated from the school. But in term's of his college search "My dad’s legacy at BC is definitely something I think about, but it won’t be a huge deciding factor in my decision." Kendall told BC Bulletin. He went on to further explain that if he ended up at BC, it would be because he wanted to be at Boston College.

The schools at the top of Kendall's list all have tow things in common. Academics and football. "I want to get the best of both worlds with academics and high level football", he explained. "BC is one of those final schools with high level academics and a great football program that’s on the rise."

For Kendall the new coaching staff has brought a "whole new feel" to Boston College football. He visited the program last Tuesday before COVID-19 shut down campus. He was impressed with the new staff who of course have already offered him.

In terms of making that difficult decision on where to go, Kendall has started to create his Top 5 schools but isn't ready to release them yet. He has a time frame in mind for making his decision which should be by the end of summer. Given that he is his legacy, and his

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any news regarding the recruitment of Drew Kendall.