Boston College Offer Impressive '21 Quarterback Emmett Morehead

Boston College continued their search for a '21 quarterback, offering Emmett Morehead, a native of California who attends school in Alexandria, Virginia.

BC Bulletin spoke with the junior yesterday about his offer list, where he stands in his journey and more.

Morehead is a three star 6-6 pro style quarterback with a solid list of offers that include Kentucky, Yale, UPenn, West Virginia , Old Dominion, Buffalo, App State, Pittsburgh, Richmond, and now Boston College. He knows what he wants in a program "Academics have always been my focus throughout this process when I look at schools, and I want to play at a school that when I graduate," Morehead told BC Bulletin. "I can get a degree that will carry me throughout the rest of my life."

Because of his desire for an school with solid academics, Morehead said "BC, Yale, and Virginia Tech are talking to me the most and those are the three that stick out the most right now." The junior had a lot of positives to say about the Boston College program including location, they are "big time football that lives right next to one of the best cities in the US." On Jeff Hafley and his staff "coaching staff is really impressive, and they have a powerful vision of where the program will be in the next few years. Majority of them coming from the NFL, I can definitely trust their experience and knowledge." And on the history of the program "They also have a famous football tradition, especially with quarterbacks like Doug Flutie and Matt Ryan."

Emmett Morehead's film showcases a pro style quarterback with a cannon for an arm. While he is not the type of QB that is going to make a lot of moves with his feet, he effortlessly throws an accurate deep and intermediate ball with great precision. There isn't a lot of windup in his throws, meaning he can get rid of it quickly. Also he has the perfect size for a big college quarterback who can stand in the pocket and move the ball around. If BC wants to bring back more emphasis in the passing game, Morehead's skill set would be a great fit.

With restrictions in place, Morehead has kept in shape in California where he originally is from. He used surfing during the COVID19 outbreak for exercise "I’ve gone almost every day of the week during quarantine, and it’s been great for balance and core strength as well as just a way to get out of the house and into nature." He plans on visiting Boston College when it is safe to do so.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting news on Emmett Morehead.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC