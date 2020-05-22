BCBulletin
Boston College Lands Commitment From '21 Quarterback Emmett Morehead

A.J. Black

Boston College landed a commitment on Friday as '21 Episcopal (Alexandria, VA) quarterback Emmett Morehead committed to the Eagles.

Morehead, a 6'6 pro style quarterback chose Boston College offers from Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, and other schools like Yale. He had explained what he was looking for in a school.  "Academics have always been my focus throughout this process when I look at schools, and I want to play at a school that when I graduate," Morehead told BC Bulletin earlier this week. "I can get a degree that will carry me throughout the rest of my life." 

BC Bulletin spoke with Morehead's high school coach Mark Moroz about the quarterback. Moroz, a former Wake Forest player and coach, said that Morehead is very coachable, "a great player with an appetite to learn", who constantly looks to improve, never settling.  

He picks up football incredibly quickly, having only played quarterback for three seasons. But his eagerness to learn is strong as he seeks out his coach during off hours in the dorm to learn more about the team's blocking schemes and the intricacies of their run plays. Moroz can see that Morehead is the child of two Princeton graduates, as he clearly values academics, explaining that he almost chose to go to Yale. 

Moroz was effusive in his praise of his quarterback, saying that he has a "work ethic that is unmatched". During games Morehead is a rock at quarterback, knowing when to check out of plays, set his blocking and identify blitzes. Moroz felt that Boston College would be a great fit for Morehead. 

In case you missed it earlier this week, here is our scouting report 

Emmett Morehead's film showcases a pro style quarterback with a cannon for an arm. While he is not the type of QB that is going to make a lot of moves with his feet, he effortlessly throws an accurate deep and intermediate ball with great precision. There isn't a lot of windup in his throws, meaning he can get rid of it quickly. Also he has the perfect size for a big college quarterback who can stand in the pocket and move the ball around. If BC wants to bring back more emphasis in the passing game, Morehead's skill set would be a great fit.

Morehead will join a quarterback room that will include Phil Jurkovec, Andrew Landry, Matthew Rueve, Matt Valecce, Sam Johnson IV and Daelen Menard. 

