Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 DL Eryx Daugherty

The Eagles add their second commitment of the weekend, a defensive lineman from Michigan

Boston College landed their second commitment of the weekend with the addition of '23 defensive end Eryx Daugherty. The Bloomfield Hills (MI) junior announced his decision shortly after completing his visit to Chestnut Hill. He is the second commitment of the weekend, joining Jordan Mayer a defensive end from Pennsylvania. The junior went to Twitter to announce his decision.

"Thank you so much @CoachV_Yagi @CoachThurin @CoachJeffHafley @SpencerDickow for the hospitality on my visit up to BC. What an amazing experience to see what Boston College has to offer. I’m glad to say that I have officially committed to Boston College @BCFootball

ERyx

Daugherty is the second commitment of the weekend

Daugherty is a three star recruit according to 247sports.com, with offers from Maryland, Navy and a handful of MAC schools. 

Given his size, Daugherty projects as a tweener, meaning he could line up a defensive end or tackle. At 270 pounds he has the frame the frame to bulk up to be a tackle, or also slim down to an end. According to his recruiting film, he runs a 4.85 40 yard dash

Boston College currently has four commitments for the Class of '23, including quarterback Jacobe Robinson (who also just visited Chestnut Hill), defensive end Jordan Mayer and Catholic Memorial running back Datrell Jones and wide receiver Jaeden Skeete. 

EryxDaugherty

Daugherty meets the staff

ERyx
