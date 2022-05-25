Skip to main content

'23 CG Fred Payne Commits to Boston College

Eagles land their first commitment of the upcoming class

The Boston College Eagles landed a commitment from '23 combo guard Fred Payne of Spring Creek (Texas) Legacy School (TX). Ranked a three star by 247sports.com, the 6-3 junior also held offers from Houston, North Texas, Tulane, and Saint Louis.

“I chose Boston College because it was the best fit and the coaches made me feel at home,” Payne told On3.com “I also like the style of play and they have a history of developing guards like me.” He officially visited Boston College earlier in May. 

Fred Payne on Official Visit

fredpayne2

Payne fits the mold of defensive minded players that Earl Grant is filling his roster with at Boston College. A lefty shooter, he is tenacious on defense, with On3.com analyst Jamie Shaw explaining that he plays "with purpose" on that end of the floor. The junior fits the mold of Chas Kelley, a '22 commitment who also is strong on defense. 

This is the first commitment for the Class of '23 under Earl Grant. The Eagles took a class of four in '22, but they should still have room to add more to the class. TJ Power, a forward from Worcester, MA is a name to watch for, but the four star recruit has a long list of suitors to challenge the Eagles. 

