Boston College Makes Top 7 For '21 PF Gianni Thompson

A.J. Black

Gianni Thompson, a '21 power forward out of the Brimmer and May School in Chestnut Hill has released his Top 7 list. On his list are the Boston College Eagles:

Thompson is ranked a high three star by 247sports and recently received an offer from the Eagles. At 6'8 and 205 pounds, Thompson would most likely fill the role of Steffon Mitchell who is graduating at the end of the school year. If he were to commit the '22 starting roster would have Tabbs, Demarr Langford, Jay Heath, Thompson and either Justin Vander Baan or another center. 

He is also on the Mass Rivals AAU team. This is the same team that current BC players Demarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford and Justin Vander Baan all played for. Even given his criticisms for their on court record, head coach Jim Christian has done a nice job of repairing Boston College's relationship with the local AAU programs.

It is worth noting that Phemon Hoops spoke with Thompson, and he told them that playing at home is something that would be "intriguing" to him. Though it's also worth noting that Providence isn't that far from Chestnut Hill either. 

There are currently no Crystal Ball predictions in yet for Gianni Thompson, stay tuned to BC Bulletin for all updates on his recruitment. 

