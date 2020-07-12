Boston College Basketball Recruiting: '21 Gianni Thomspon Commits To Eagles

Boston College landed their first commitment of the Class of 2021 as Brimmer & May power forward Gianni Thompson announced his commitment:

Thompson is ranked a high three star by 247sports and recently made the top seven. He chose the Eagles over Penn State, Temple, Providence, Richmond, and Virginia Tech.

At 6'8 and 205 pounds, Thompson would most likely fill the role of Steffon Mitchell who is graduating at the end of the school year. If he were to commit the '22 starting five would have Tabbs, Demarr Langford, Jay Heath, Thompson and either Justin Vander Baan or another center.

Thompson is also on the Mass Rivals AAU team. This is the same team that current BC players Demarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford and Justin Vander Baan all played for. Even given his criticisms for their on court record, head coach Jim Christian has done a nice job of repairing Boston College's relationship with the local AAU programs.

This is a huge get for Jim Christian for a number of reasons. First, Thompson was very highly sought after, and even though BC has struggled they were able to land him. Secondly, this is the first Massachusetts recruit the Eagles have landed. While the Langford brothers are from Massachusetts as well, Thompson will be the first big recruit from a Massachusetts High School to go to BC since Dennis Clifford.

