'21 Quarterback Heinrich Haarberg Commits to Nebraska Over Boston College

Boston College lost a potential target as '21 quarterback Heinrich Haarberg selected to stay home with the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Haarberg, a three star dual threat quarterback out of Kearney, Nebraska had a handful of solid offers heading into May. But the tide changes when the hometown team came calling, and Scott Frost and his staff offered earlier this week. It seemed pretty clear that once that offer came in that Haarberg was going to stay close to home.

Even with offers to Vanderbilt, NC State and others, it came down to Boston College and Nebraska in the end. Haarberg told the Lincoln Journal Star, "The new Boston College coaching staff was recruiting me really hard," Haarberg said of Jeff Hafley's crew. "They have some really good things going for them, and I think they're going to build an awesome program. But I just can't see myself living in Boston."

The 6-5 quarterback had shades of Phil Jurkovec in his game film. He was physical, can move the ball with his feet and had a cannon for an arm.

The Eagles now need to move on to other options for a quarterback in this upcoming recruiting class. A name to watch for is Tahj Bullock from St. Peter's Prep, who was scheduled to visit Boston College before the school closed. There is also a possibility that the Eagles either offer some other quarterbacks, or they could not take a quarterback this class and focus their energy on a 2022 quarterback.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI