OL Ilija Krajnovic Signs With Boston College

A Serbian offensive lineman, with little experience but tons of potential, has signed with the Eagles

Serbian offensive lineman Ilija Krajonvic has signed with Boston College. A fascinating story, he transferred across the sea to play football at IMG Academy in Florida, having only played just a smattering of football in Europe. He continued to pick up the game and learn, and camped in Germany where he met Brandon Collier and Paul Alexander. Alexander a former offensive line coach with the Cincinnati Bengals and currently a coach on the Potsdam Royals, while Collier runs PPI Recruits, a program that specializes in placing international players in NCAA programs.

While his experience is limited, he has the potential for a lot more. He is an athlete through and through, wrestling and boxing in Serbia before finding his niche in football.

Quotables:

On offensive lineman Matt Applebaum: "He is a great guy and he really introduced me to Boston College. We had Zoom calls where we talked about the football program at BC and the city."

The Boston College football program is great and I wanted to be a part of it and the school has a really good program for the major I want to study."

Analysis: Krajnovic is not a lineman who should project to be a factor right away as he learns the game and adjusts to the rigors of college football. However, he has all the potential to grow into a fierce offensive lineman, and could be a big surprise that the Boston College faithful will be talking about it in a few years.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI