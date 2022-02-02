Skip to main content

Boston College Lands Commitment from '22 DB Isaiah Farris

The Eagles land their first commitment from the late signing period

The Boston College Eagles landed their first commitment of the late signing period with the addition of '22 defensive back Isaiah Farris. The Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale native announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday evening. 

Isaiah Farris Commits

Isaiah Farris

Farris, a 6-0 155lb defensive back visited Chestnut Hill over the weekend, and according to the recruit it was very successful even with a blizzard walloping the state. "The visit was great," he told BC Bulletin. The 247sports.com three star recruit ended up choosing the Eagles over offers from Colorado, Marshall, Syracuse and FIU. 

During the visit Farris got a feel of what the Boston College culture was like, especially from the staff. "They treat you like family," he explained. But the educational value of Boston College also was a big factor. "They are about academics there," he concluded. 

IsaiahFarris

Boston College was in need of defensive back help after the loss of Jamal Hood who decommitted shortly before the signing period, and Shawn Asbury who transferred to Old Dominion. Farris clearly will fit that bill. 

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Tomorrow is the late National Signing Day, and it looks like Boston College might be set in terms of signees. But stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any other breaking news. 

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

IsaiahFarris2
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment from '22 DB Isaiah Farris

14 seconds ago
Comment
USATSI_17573151_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. UVA: Live Updates

2 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17572968_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Boston College vs. UVA: Final Thoughts & Predictions

5 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_5491188_168388155_lowres
Football

John McNulty Officially Named Boston College Offensive Coordinator

7 hours ago
Comment
IsaiahFarris
Maroon & Gold+

'22 DB Isaiah Farris: Decision Primer

10 hours ago
Comment
Member Exclusive
USATSI_17199952_168388155_lowres
Podcast

Morning Bulletin: Spring Game Date Announced

11 hours ago
Comment
USATSI_17226559_168388155_lowres
Football

Boston College Football's 2022 Schedule Announced

Jan 31, 2022
Comment
USATSI_11072378_168388155_lowres
Football

Notre Dame TE Coach John McNulty To Be Named Offensive Coordinator

Jan 31, 2022
Comment
USATSI_17569641_168388155_lowres
Basketball

Langford Brothers Lead Boston College To Dominate 69-56 Win Over Pitt

Jan 31, 2022
Comment