Boston College Lands Commitment from '22 DB Isaiah Farris

The Boston College Eagles landed their first commitment of the late signing period with the addition of '22 defensive back Isaiah Farris. The Cardinal Gibbons, Fort Lauderdale native announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Isaiah Farris Commits

Farris, a 6-0 155lb defensive back visited Chestnut Hill over the weekend, and according to the recruit it was very successful even with a blizzard walloping the state. "The visit was great," he told BC Bulletin. The 247sports.com three star recruit ended up choosing the Eagles over offers from Colorado, Marshall, Syracuse and FIU.

During the visit Farris got a feel of what the Boston College culture was like, especially from the staff. "They treat you like family," he explained. But the educational value of Boston College also was a big factor. "They are about academics there," he concluded.

Boston College was in need of defensive back help after the loss of Jamal Hood who decommitted shortly before the signing period, and Shawn Asbury who transferred to Old Dominion. Farris clearly will fit that bill.

Tomorrow is the late National Signing Day, and it looks like Boston College might be set in terms of signees. But stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any other breaking news.

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC