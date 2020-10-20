'22 WR Ismael Zamor Commits To Boston College

Boston College added to their Class of '22 today as Everett (MA) wide receiver Ismael Zamor verbally committed to the Eagles.

Zamor is a 6'1 wide receiver, from Everett High School, a school that has produced Boston College players such as Lukas Denis, Manny Asprilla and Jason Maitre. The junior chose the Eagles over offers from Michigan, Syracuse, Temple and a host of mid major programs. He is considered a three star recruit by 247sports.com.

BC Bulletin caught up with Zamor shortly after his decision. He gave his rationale on why he chose the Eagles, "It starts with Coach Hafley , he’s changed things around since he’s got there and everyone on the staff are just great people ,and I want to be a part of what they’re building over there at Chestnut Hill!"

This is a big get for the Boston College staff. Zamor is considered the fourth ranked recruit in the state of Massachusetts for the Class of '22. That gives the Eagles the #3 (Matt Ragan) & #4 (Zamor) recruits (per 247) from the state in the upcoming class. On top of that both of these recruits have offers from Michigan, a program that has been raiding the Bay State since Don Brown joined the Wolverine staff.

Overall the Eagles already have three recruits from Massachusetts (Jack Funke being the other), and a trio of local kids secured for the Class of 2023. This is big for the program because there is a wealth of talent coming up in the next few years, and starting strong around home will improve the odds with some of the elite talent. Names like Ty Chan from Lawrence Academy, and Joenel Aguero from St. John's Prep in 2023, could be the big names that the Eagles will be shooting for.

Zamor is the fifth recruit in the class of 2022, which is already shaping out to be a stellar class. Currently the class is in the top ten on 247 and top in the ACC. Will this stick. Probably not. But what is clear, is that Jeff Hafley and his staff have created a program that recruits want to play at.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC.