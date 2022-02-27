Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 QB Jacobe Robinson

Boston College landed their fourth commitment from the Class of '23, with the verbal pledge of Henderson (TX). The junior went to Twitter to announce his decision.

Jacobe Robinson Pledges to Boston College

Robinson is the first commitment for new offensive coordinator John McNulty. The Texas native has the build of a pro style quarterback, at 6-3 220, and could be a signal caller that could move the ball with his legs, or his very strong arm. Last season with his high school squad he accounted for 22 touchdowns through the air, and rushed the ball for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Not currently ranked, he still caught the attention of the Boston College staff. He has yet to visit Chestnut Hill, but is heading on campus as soon as the dead period ends.

Robinson spoke to BC Bulletin shortly after his decision. "I love the coaching staff, they believe in me and care about my development as a player and a man." He explained. "Boston College is one of the best academic institutions around also so this decision was a no brainer for me."

Bigger quarterbacks seem to be the prototype for Jeff Hafley's offense. Phil Jurkovec is 6-4, Peter Delaportas is 6-3, and Emmett Morehead is 6-6. Robinson falls right into those measurements. He also is mobile enough to run the ball, and has a strong arm to hit deeper passes, something crucial in BC's passing attack.

BC's offensive philosophy is clearly a reason why Robinson pulled the trigger. "I’m a pro style type quarterback that has the ability to extend plays, whether that ends in me throwing or running," he explained. "I think Coach Mcnulty’s scheme is a great fit for me, where i can be surrounded around great talent; and just focus on doing my job."

Jacobe Robinson is BC's 4th recruit for the Class of 2023 joining Catholic Memorial trio of Boubcar Traore (DT), Jaeden Skeete (WR) and Datrell Jones (RB).

