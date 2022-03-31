BC '23 QB Commit Jacobe Robinson Has Strong Elite 11 Performance

Over the weekend, quarterbacks from all over Texas converged on Dallas to compete in the Elite 11 regionals. The competition which has been held since 1999, allows for quarterbacks to compete in various drills with a chance to advance to the national Elite 11 competition.

Over the weekend, Boston College '23 commit Jacobe Robinson competed in the event, and SI All American's John Garcia was on hand to witness the 6-3 quarterback. Garcia praised his performance.

Boston College has an intriguing building block for its class of 2023 in the big Texan. Robinson's highs were as good as any passer at the event, working with the combination of fluid movement skills and a smooth release of the football. He sports a nice combination of size (6'4", 205 pounds), athleticism and precision to all three levels, with easy velocity to boot. There is also considerable room for Robinson to fill out his frame down the line as he polishes up the rest of his game. Even more impressive was the showing he put in among the rest of the area's best at less than 100 percent. Onlookers wouldn't have noticed a slight in the production due to an injury the rising-senior is working through.

"I feel great," Robinson told SI after the workout. "Being around the best of the best in the state of Texas really pushes me to be the best I can be. I'm grateful to compete.

In the end Robinson did not get the invitation for the finals, which went to Jackson Arnold, a Baylor commit. However, this is not the end of the road for Robinson for this event. He could still get an invitation after the completion of regionals.

Robinson who committed to Boston College over a month ago, was on campus last weekend for an unofficial visit. The young quarterback continues to look like a perfect fit for BC's pro style offense, and might be quite the recruiting steal for Jeff Hafley, John McNulty and their staff. You can check out his full interview with John Garcia on Tuesday's episode of Locked on Boston College found below.

