'23 BC Commit QB Jacobe Robinson Feels "Home" at Boston College

During a busy weekend at Boston College, the Eagles hosted '23 quarterback Jacobe Robinson from Henderson (TX). This was not the first time the commit has stepped on campus, visiting earlier this spring on an unofficial.

"The visit went well," Robinson told BC Bulletin. "What impressed me was the organization they displayed throughout the experience. Everything happened at the right time and it was very efficient. (Recruiting coordinator) Hannah Fernia and her team did a great job as always."

Robinson also had a unique experience on his trip to Chestnut Hill. While on campus, he got to meet with legendary Boston College quarterback Matt Ryan. The former NFL MVP talked with Robinson, who was blown away by the Indianapolis QB's football IQ and his size. "He's a great family man," Robinson explained.

During his trip, Robinson spoke with some of the uncommitted recruits, but mostly he soaked in the experience. "My biggest take away was how authentic and down to earth the whole coaching staff and active players were," he concluded. "I truly felt like I was home talking to people i’ve known for years."

Boston College's quarterback situation heading into 2023 looks like the following: Emmett Morehead (SO), Peter Delaportas (R-Fr.), Matt Rueve (Jr.) ,and Jacobe Robinson (Fr.). With Phil Jurkovec heading to the NFL, the position could be wide open.

