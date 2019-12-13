BC Commit Jah Joyner Being Courted By Multiple Schools

With Boston College still looking for a head coach, some recruits have been getting interest from other programs. One of the big names is 2020 Connecticut defensive end Jah Joyner.

Joyner has been all over social media about new Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano visiting him at his home, and now this weekend he will be heading to Minnesota a school that had offered him as well before he had committed to Boston College. It's a huge weekend of recruiting for the Gophers, who will be hosting 17 total recruits. On his Twitter page and he responded to someone else claiming he's only visiting and that he hasn't committed.

Clearly the coaching unrest has given Joyner reason to explore his options again. Nothing is set in stone, but it appears until Boston College gets their coaching situation settled he is going to look around.

Joyner a 6'4 220 DE was a three star recruit according to his ranking on Rivals and 247 sports. He had a very impressive resume of claimed offers including Arizona State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Nebraska along with schools like UConn. He's a big physical defensive end with good strength, a definite position of need for the Eagles.

We will monitor this situation and provide updates if they come up.