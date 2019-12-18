2020 DE Jah Joyner Decommits From Boston College

Just a week after visiting Minnesota, 2020 Connecticut defensive end Jah Joyner has officially decommitted from Boston College.

The three star recruit, who was visited by Greg Schiano of Rutgers two weeks ago and went on a weekend trip to the Gophers seemed ready to move on from the Eagles after Steve Addazio was fired. With tomorrow being National Signing Day, Joyner clearly didn't want to wait around for Jeff Hafley to come on campus, and instead most likely will be joining PJ Fleck and the Gophers.

Joyner a 6'4 220 defensive end was a three star recruit according to his ranking on Rivals and recently bumped up to a 4* ranking on 247 sports. He had a very impressive resume of claimed offers including Arizona State, Minnesota, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Nebraska along with local schools like UConn. He's a big physical defensive end with good strength, a definite position of need for the Eagles.