Boston College "Near The Top of My List" For '21 TE Jake Renda

Boston College continues their renewed focus in Florida, with an offer this week to Jake Renda who attends IMG Academy in Bradenton:

Renda has an interesting story, and BC Bulletin caught up with him to talk about his journey from New Jersey to Florida. He currently is unranked, with offers from Boston College and NC State and a bevy of mid level programs, but there are a few interesting factors in play here. Originally from Princeton, New Jersey, he is moving from Notre Dame to the powerhouse IMG Academy program in Florida. On top of that he is switching positions from quarterback to tight end at his new school, the position he is being recruited for.

When he received his offer earlier this week, Renda was very excited "It felt great to get an offer from a prestigious school like Boston College." the junior said. Even though he is new to the position, Boston College's staff believed in his ability to play tight end. Renda said that he sent tapes running routes, to give the coaches an idea of what he was capable of.

Boston College was a school that stood out to the junior. "Boston College is a place where you can get a amazing education and play big time football." he told BC Bulletin. BC was his first power five offer, and have stood out to Renda. "The Eagles are definitely near the top of my list."

Watching his film you can see why Renda would make a solid collegiate tight end. He is built like one, with good speed and mobility. Even though he hasn't played the position yet, he could easily transition into a pass catching threat.

IMG Academy is a big time program in the world of college football recruiting. If Boston College can get established there, that would be huge for Jeff Hafley and his staff. The HS has sent quite a few prospects to major programs such as Shea Patterson (Michigan/Ole Miss), Kellen Mund (Texas A & M), and Bo Scarbrough (Alabama). The Eagles have already landed a commitment from the school this year with the commitment of offensive tackle Ilija Krajnovic. If they could land Renda as well, they could be well on their way to making an inroad with the program.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date with the recruitment of Jake Renda.

