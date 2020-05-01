BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

2021 DB Jalen Cheek Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Jalen Cheek, a defensive back out of Atco, New Jersey committed to Boston College on Friday. 

Cheek, a three star back, had a final three of West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Boston College. The Winslow Township junior is the ideal cornerback for Jeff Hafley's defense. He has great reflexes, can stick to wide receivers, and at 6'1 has the size that many defensive backs have in a Hafley defense.  Cheek is the third defensive back in this recruiting cycle, and don't be surprised if BC brings in quite a few more. 

On Thursday BC Bulletin spoke with Cheek and he said "I like the new coaching staff that came along. Coach Hafley was previously the defensive coordinator at Ohio State and he is a defensive backs guy. Also, I built good relationships with the coaches. I haven't visited Boston College yet, but I had a virtual tour."

 A Garden State native, Cheek is a big get for Jeff Hafley and his staff. After missing out on multiple recruits in the state, Hafley has begun to find success in a state that was his turf at his former coaching spots. 

Cheek is the 7th (or 8th) recruit to commit to Boston College for the 2021 cycle. He joins linebacker Owen McGowan, defensive backs Jalen McClain and Kani Walker, wide receiver Dante Reynolds, running back Lewis Bond and kicker Colton Lytton. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft 2020: Night Two Live Blog

On to Day 2 of the NFL Draft, and we will be here to talk about every pick.

A.J. Black

by

SI Draft Tracker

NCAA Directors Decision To Delay Vote On Transfer Waiver Could Be A Blow To BC's Season

With the decision to delay the vote on transfer waivers, the NCAA has made BC reliant on a waiver request. And we have see how inconsistently those are awarded.

A.J. Black

by

BCEagle1974

NFL Draft Live Blog: Night One

Stop by and leave your thoughts on round one of the NFL Draft

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Analyzing The BC Men's Basketball Scholarship Situation

We look at Boston College's scholarship situation over the next four years to see where the team sits.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

New Jersey Defensive Back Jalen Cheek Breaks Down His Top Three

Jalen Cheek has Boston College, West Virginia and Pittsburgh in his top three, and will be deciding on Friday. We talked to him about his decision.

A.J. Black

Boston College Makes Top Seven For 2021 Safety Jordan Lovett

A Kentucky safety, Jordan Lovett named his top seven schools, and Boston College made the list.

A.J. Black

2021 All Purpose Back Lewis Bond Commits To Boston College

Boston College landed their first commitment of the evening, as Lewis Bond of Illinois committed to the Eagles

A.J. Black

Boston College Offers UAB Transfer Center Makhtar Gueye

Boston College clearly is still targeting a big man, as they have offered transfer Makhtar Gueye.

A.J. Black

by

AGPennyPacker

NCAA Is Expected to Adopt New NIL Rules Starting 2021-22 Season

The NCAA plans on adopting new rules for athlete to profiit on their own image and likeness.

A.J. Black

2021 WR Dante Reynolds Commits To Boston College

Boston College lands their second Kenwood High School athlete of the night as Dante Reynolds commits to the Eagles.

A.J. Black