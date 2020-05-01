2021 DB Jalen Cheek Commits To Boston College

Jalen Cheek, a defensive back out of Atco, New Jersey committed to Boston College on Friday.

Cheek, a three star back, had a final three of West Virginia, Pittsburgh and Boston College. The Winslow Township junior is the ideal cornerback for Jeff Hafley's defense. He has great reflexes, can stick to wide receivers, and at 6'1 has the size that many defensive backs have in a Hafley defense. Cheek is the third defensive back in this recruiting cycle, and don't be surprised if BC brings in quite a few more.

On Thursday BC Bulletin spoke with Cheek and he said "I like the new coaching staff that came along. Coach Hafley was previously the defensive coordinator at Ohio State and he is a defensive backs guy. Also, I built good relationships with the coaches. I haven't visited Boston College yet, but I had a virtual tour."

A Garden State native, Cheek is a big get for Jeff Hafley and his staff. After missing out on multiple recruits in the state, Hafley has begun to find success in a state that was his turf at his former coaching spots.

Cheek is the 7th (or 8th) recruit to commit to Boston College for the 2021 cycle. He joins linebacker Owen McGowan, defensive backs Jalen McClain and Kani Walker, wide receiver Dante Reynolds, running back Lewis Bond and kicker Colton Lytton.

