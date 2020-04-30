New Jersey Defensive Back Jalen Cheek Breaks Down His Top Three

Jalen Cheek a cornerback out of Atco, New Jersey recently released his Top 3 schools and announced that he will be committing on Friday.

BC Bulletin spoke to Cheek about his upcoming decision, and what he likes about the three finalists.

West Virginia: "I like the campus and facilities that are up and coming. I also like the relationships that I built with the coaches. Also, I fit well into the defense they run at WVU".

Pittsburgh: "I like how the facility is directly connected to the Steelers and the team mirrors an NFL team. Also I built a great relationship with (safeties) Coach Sanders."

Boston College: "I like the new coaching staff that came along. Coach Hafley was previously the defensive coordinator at Ohio State and he is a defensive backs guy. Also, I built good relationships with the coaches. I haven't visited Boston College yet, but I had a virtual tour"

Cheek, a three star defensive back and 12th ranked recruit in New Jersey (per Rivals.com) will make his decision tomorrow, time to be announced. We asked him about his decision.

"I'm looking for a good education first and foremost and somewhere that feels like home. I want to play for a coaching staff that genuinely cares, and has my best interest on and off the field. Also, I want to go somewhere that can develop me to get to the next level."

Boston College seems to be the favorite for Cheek, according to Rival, 247sports and sources close to this writer.

BC Bulletin will provide updates on Cheek's decision tomorrow. Be sure to stop by.

