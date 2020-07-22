Boston College Recruiting: Jalen McCain Decommits From Eagles

Boston College football lost a recruit today as cornerback Jalen McCain decommitted from the Eagles:





McCain from Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Bowie, Maryland was a commitment from the previous staff. A three star, and selection for the Sports Illustrated Top 1000 recruit watch list, he also held offers from Maryland, North Carolina and UMass.

He originally had pledged to stay on with Jeff Hafley's staff, but with multiple recruits pledged to the new staff, it appears that he wants to move on to a new program. Sources tell me he could be leaning toward Old Dominion at this point. As of this writing the Eagles have a handful of defensive backs committed including Shawn Gates, Jalen Cheek and most recently four star Clinton Burton.

As we have mentioned on this site, decommitments are just part of the game, especially given the state of college athletics. Recruits can not get to campuses, and meet with coaches, which makes it easy to flip. Add in that many of these recruits haven't met Jeff Hafley or the new staff in person yet, and it is easy to see why there are so many changes in heart. Since the start of the COVID19 lock down, the Eagles have lost TJ Guy, Josaiah Stewart, and Jonas Sanker.

With the decommitment of Jalen McCain, the Eagles now have seventeen commitments in the Class of 2021.

