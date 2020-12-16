CB Jalon Williams Signs With Boston College

Jalon Williams a defensive back from South Grand Prairie (TX) has signed with the Boston College Eagles. The three star recruit is more of a traditional cornerback, compared to some of the hybrids that are also coming in with this class. He was recruited by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who was key in most of the recruits in the secondary. Williams is a two sport athlete, who competes in track and field (100, 200 and relay) and was also an all district football player.

Other Offers: Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Houston, Mississippi State, Missouri, Northwestern, Texas, Oregon State

Analysis: Williams is a speedy defender (involved in track and field), with good agility and adjustments. He has solid size at 5'11 180 pounds. In his film Williams is one of those corners that shadows receivers well, anticipates routes and even against bigger receivers is able to make plays.

Boston College should be returning a lot of their secondary depth in 2021, so finding the field early probably won't happen for Williams. But he has the skill set to be an ACC cornerback, and could find the field early.

