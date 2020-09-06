SI.com
'21 Athlete Jamareeh Jones Set To Commit Today

A.J. Black

Jamareeh Jones, an athlete from Highlands Springs ,Virginia is set to make his announcement today (September 6th).  A speedy '21 recruit who can run a 4.35, "Bugg" Jones is being recruited by Boston College as a wide receiver. He currently also holds offers from Notre Dame, Tennessee, UNC, Pittsburgh and West Virginia. Let's breakdown the Eagles chances with the recruit. 

Why Boston College will land Jamareeh Jones. 

Jones made his decision over a month ago, and from my sources it has been Boston College all along. Heard he is a big fan of the coaching staff, the academics and program and wants to commit to Boston College. Unless something drastic has changed in the month since he made his decision, he will be sticking with the Jeff Hafley's Eagles.

Why Boston College will not land Jamareeh Jones

The only reason I can think of has to do with Jones pushing back his commitment date. Maybe another team started making a push late and got him to change his mind. But he has explained that he pushed his decision back because he wanted it to happen on his mother's birthday. But you never know with college recruiting, maybe he has a surprise up his sleeve. He has some very attractive offers, but it is unclear how many of them are still committable offers. 

AJ's Prediction: Boston College

Confidence: Very High

Stick with BC Bulletin throughout the day as we will break down Jones's decision as soon as it happens, along with scouting reports and analysis. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

AJ, it’s a great day, and an even better day to #GetIn

