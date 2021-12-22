Boston College Offers Two New '22 Recruits

Boston College made two new offers to recruits in the Class of '22 on Tuesday. ATH Jamarrien Burt, and DB Jaelyn Davis Robinson both went to Twitter to announce their offers.

Jamarrien Burt

Burt, a 6-1, 175 athlete from Ocala, Florida has been described as one of the best uncommitted athletes in Florida.

Originally committed to the Florida Gators, Burt decommitted shortly before National Signing Day. He has seen his recruiting take off, with recent offers from Miami, Arkansas, and Mississippi State. Plays in all three phases of the game, he had 85 total tackles, three interceptions and five pass breakups over three seasons in high school.

SI's All Gators scouting report discussed his play, and the overall theme is that he is raw but with a ton of athletic prowess to build off of. "Consistently making acrobatic receptions and interceptions utilizing an excellent high point ability and speed to undercut under thrown balls throughout his film, Burt’s aforementioned history as a wide receiver gives him a leg up where sure hands are concerned."

Jaelyn Davis Robinson

Davis-Robinson, a 6-0 175 defensive back from Waxahachie, Texas is an intriguing late cycle offer. While his offer list doesn't pop, with offers from Louisiana and Wyoming, his speed does. A track star at his high school, Davis-Robinson runs a 10.5 100 yard dash. If Hafley wants to continue to build the team speed of the Eagles, this would be a solid pick up for the Eagles.

A look at some of the signees from the Eagles from their most recent class Peter Delaportas - Quarterback Led Jefferson County to first sectional title in over 10 years Daveon Crouch - Linebacker 67 tackles, including 21 tackles for loss Amari Jackson - Defensive Back 47 tackles … caught 24 passes for 342 yards and rushed 10 times for 79 yards. Ish Zamor - Wide Receiver 44 passes for 819 yards and five touchdowns … rushed 40 times for 423 yards and four scores … added four interceptions as a defensive back. Noah Clifford - Offensive Lineman Started career at Ravenswood High School in Tennessee before transferring to St. Thomas More in Connecticut.

Cam Barfield - Running Back Rushed for a score and 43 yards in the state title game … opened the season with a five-touchdown, 131-yard performance en route to a 12-1 season.

