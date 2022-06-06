Skip to main content

Boston College Makes Top 9 For '23 Wing Jamie Kaiser

Eagles are a finalist for the much sought after wing from Virginia.

Boston College made the cut for fast rising '23 wing Jamie Kaiser. The 6-5 Alexandria (VA) announced his list on Twitter that included Miami, Indiana, UVA, Iowa, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Maryland and Wisconsin. 

Ranked a three star recruit by 247 Composite (combining rankings from across the sites), but a four star by 247. Kaiser is an intriguing recruit that is strong on both ends of the floor, noted for his defense while being able to shoot on the offensive end. 

“I’m a big guard who can really shoot it,” Kaiser told On3. “I get after it on the defensive end and try to use my size to take advantage of matchups. I’m now playing more confidently in my ball handling, taking guys off the bounce, and finishing at the rim. I watch a lot of Devin Booker, how he puts it on the floor and gets to his mid-range.”

Given his finalist list, Kaiser is more likely a long shot for the Eagles. However, if the Eagles can land him, he would be the perfect fit for the defensive minded culture that Earl Grant is putting together in Chestnut Hill. BC already has a guard for the Class of '23, with the commitment of Fred Payne earlier this month. 

