'21 Safety Jaylen Blackwell Commits to Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed another commitment on Thursday, this one coming from McDonough (GA) safety Jaylen Blackwell. 

Blackwell, a 6-2 safety was originally committed to Arkansas State before decommitting in late November. He also had offers from Army, Air Force, App State, Navy and a variety of mid major programs. From sources, this is a player that was under the radar but one that could have, and should have had bigger offers. He was recruited by linebacker coach Sean Duggan. 

This is another addition to an already large group of defensive back recruits that are coming in to the program. Blackwell will join Cole Batson, Jalon Williams, Jalen Cheeks, Shawn Gates, Clinton Burton Jr., and Shawn Asbury II. As we have seen in Jeff Hafley's 4-2-5 defense he needs depth at this position, and with a group this large, he is working to build that. 

Today's addition is the 25th commitment for the Class of '21, a class that ranks 41st in the country and 10th in the ACC. With the plan to have some players early enroll, the Eagles could still have up to five more recruits they could land in this class. Clearly the focus will be on offensive lineman Drew Kendall and defensive lineman George Rooks, but there may be some surprises as well.

Early national signing day is next Wednesday, stay tuned to BC Bulletin for all full analysis and reactions to the Class of '21. 

