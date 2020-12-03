SI.com
'22 Tight End Jeremiah Franklin Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College received a verbal commitment from Walkersville (Md.) tight end Jeremiah Franklin on Thursday evening.

Franklin, who currently does not have a star ranking on 247sports is still an intriguing recruit. He looks to be an explosive pass catching tight end who would be perfect to fit in Frank Cignetti's offense. At 6'4 223 lbs, Franklin has good hands, good speed and fits that role of a tight end that will be tough for linebackers to keep up with, but too big for a safety or cornerback to handle. 

Recruited by Aazaar Abdul Rahim, who continues his torrid pace in the DMV, Franklin does not have any other offers at this time. However, especially given the staff's tendency to find recruits before other schools he will most certainly get some attention from bigger schools before this class signs their Letter of Intent. 

This is the second tight end in the Class of '22, as Franklin joins Matthew Ragan from Massachusetts. In terms of talent this pair gives the Eagles some excellent depth moving forward, and two tight ends who can both block and be valuable receivers in the passing game. Check out his highlight reel, to see what he could bring to the Eagles.

Jeremiah Franklin is the seventh member of the Class of '22 for Boston College. According to 247sports, the Eagles have the 6th ranked class in the nation. While that number certainly will drop, Jeff Hafley and his staff are putting together a class that could be one of the best in recent school history. 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
FlatbreadsFan
FlatbreadsFan

Kid looks really fast for his size, and strong as well! And what’s funny about class rankings is 3 of the kids don’t have a composite, so technically this class would be closer to 4th! Again, it’ll drop. I am curious to see what he ends up being rated. I think he and Funke are the two with no ratings from 247.

